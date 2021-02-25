New layout being tested for better safety on Knights Road

News from Hutt City Council

Creating safer and more enjoyable journeys along Knights Road for all modes of transport is the goal of a five week trial of a new road layout.

This trial aims to test the temporary layout and includes two temporary lanes for cycling, scooting and other active transport modes, speed cushions and signage to encourage slower speeds around the Waterloo intersection and changes to parking and median strip.

Knights Road has been selected because it is a key link between public transport hubs, active transport modes and Lower Hutt’s CBD. A safer journey on this key route between Waterloo Station, the new Beltway cycle route and Lower Hutt’s CBD serves Lower Hutt residents of all ages regardless of how they chose to move around our city.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says that providing safe options that give people real choice on how they get around our city is part of the vision for the future of Lower Hutt’s transport network.

“We’re planning for a city that not only tackles congestion, but also encourages more cycling, walking and other active ways of getting around Lower Hutt,” says Campbell Barry.

“We are a growing city, and there is a need to build infrastructure that provides more choices to get around and make it easier for people to choose active transport.”

“Shared walking and cycling infrastructure is an essential part of world-class cities, and is increasingly what people expect.”

Claire Pascoe, Lead Advisor Urban Mobility at Waka Kotahi, says “The Innovating Streets programme is all about helping councils start to make progress faster, at lower cost and in a way that helps them engage more meaningfully by actually testing solutions in real life. We’re pleased to support this pilot through the Innovating Streets fund, and look forward to finding out what the council learns as a result.”

The new layout reflects the feedback and engagement with the people that live on and use Knights Road, which include elements that can be safely tested in a temporary way.

Temporary trials like the Knights Road Connection let us test in real life how well a solution works in a timely and cost effective way. They allow the layout to be changed or adapted based on real time monitoring and feedback from the people that use the street most often.

Campbell Barry says that a vital part of the process is getting feedback on the new layout.

“We encourage people who live on and use Knights Road to share their feedback based on their experiences of the new layout.”

“Understanding what is working well and what could be improved moves us toward the best solution for the street and the people that use it.”

