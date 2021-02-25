Mayor Foster names his choice for independent review of city council

News from WCC

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster today announced that Peter Winder will undertake the Independent Review of the Governance Body at the Wellington City Council.

At the full Council meeting yesterday, all Councillors stood in support of the Mayor’s call for an Independent Review.

“Mr Winder has a significant track record in governance and last year chaired the Review and Observer Team established by Tauranga City Council to address elected member relationship issues. I have every confidence Mr Winder’s findings will be impartial and set in place a pathway for improved governance and better outcomes for Wellington City,” said Mayor Foster.

Scope for the Review will:

• Examine relevant information pertaining to council decision-making

• Examine material that provides insights into the nature of the issues that the Council is facing – including media and social media coverage, recordings of council meetings and the records of council decision-making

• Undertake face to face meetings with all elected members and key people (internal and external)

• Observe the governance practice of the elected Council

• Observe the principles of natural justice with respect to any report it produces

• Report as the reviewer considers necessary to identify or describe the governance problems faced by the council and the factors or behaviours that contribute to them

• Provide a recommended action plan to allow the Council to take proactive steps to ensure it meets expectations to be a high performing council as soon as practicable

Mr Winder’s report will be made public and any relevant recommendations related to governance policy and practices will be reported through the Strategy and Policy Committee. Early preparation work for the review has commenced and administration support for Mr Winder will be provided by the Mayor’s Office team.

No further comment will be made at this time.

Peter Winder Biography

Mr Winder is an experienced Director, Chief Executive and senior manager in local and central government and the private sector.

He is currently the Director of McGredy Winder & Co Ltd, a Member of the Council of Te Pūkenga | New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, Chairman of both the Manukau Institute of Technology and Unitec Institute of Technology, and has been a member of the Public Service Commission Risk and Audit Committee since 2015.

Mr Winder brings significant local government experience to the role, having been Chief Executive of both Auckland Regional Council and Local Government New Zealand. He also played a major role in the development and implementation 2002 local government reform package including the Local Government Act (2002). Mr Winder served as one of the Crown-appointed Commissioners to Kaipara District Council and then as Crown Manager of the Kaipara District Council until the last local elections. Last year Mr Winder chaired the Tauranga City Council Review and Observer Team.

Peter Winder has a MA with first class honours in Geography, is a Member of the Institute of Directors, and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics.