Who chooses independence?

Wellington.Scoop

Before Andy Foster yesterday chose the reviewer to carry out an independent review of governance at the Wellington City Council, former deputy mayor Jill Day had challenged him on the process.

She said the review should not be run by someone chosen by the mayor. She suggested Local Government New Zealand should commission or conduct the review.

“I have heard your public comments that you do not intend to involve all councillors in the decision about who conducts, and what is involved in, the governance review,” Day’s email said. “I think that it is unlikely that this approach will lead to the kind of improvement that the city needs to see in our governance. LGNZ [has] the national picture and years of experience in local governance matters. I think they would ensure a robust and genuinely independent review,” she said.

But her suggestion didn’t get a response. A few hours later, the mayor announced that he had made the choice.

This morning the DomPost editor Anna Fifield tweeted

The Wellington City Council is in crisis. We, the Wellington newspaper, tried repeatedly to talk to Mayor Andy Foster yesterday. He ignored us.

And yesterday, she tweeted:

The Mayor of Wellington has shown he doesn’t have the political skills to fix the infighting at the Wellington City Council. It’s time for a truly independent Crown observer to step in and provide some adult supervision.

A DomPost editorial yesterday warned:

Wellington’s problem is a political one. Foster … has not learned the art of persuasion. He has not learned how to lead. We want our councillors to be able to have a robust and civil debate so that they can come up with solutions for our city, where the problems are numerous … Debate is not the same thing as division. Although Wellington City Council has not suffered a breakdown in its ability to govern, as happened to its counterpart in Tauranga, or in Kaipara a decade ago, it is clear that Foster does not have the political skill to lead the council out of this quagmire.

Concerns from the wider region have also been reported by the DomPost:

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy said the independent review was “a good first step” to resolving the issue. “We need a strong Wellington City [Council] … If one of us is dysfunctional then people look [at us] and shake their heads.” As elected representatives, councillors had a responsibility to ratepayers to keep their best interests front of mind when making decisions and if the divisions persisted there would likely be discussions about amalgamating councils.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker​ agreed Foster needed to address the dysfunction within the council. “This isn’t a go at Andy or the councillors … I think that we’re all trying to support them. A mayor needs to trust its council. A council needs to trust its mayor.”

Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan​ said and unity in governance would be essential for Wellington to manage a “huge infrastructure problem” … “I’m not being critical, I’m appealing to them [councillors]. Your problems are my problems. Your problems are the problems of every mayor in the region,” he said.

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry​ said it was no secret that Wellington City Council (WCC) had been encountering “challenges”. “It’s important for the entire region that those matters are addressed.” Exactly how the problems were dealt with was for WCC to decide, Barry said, but he’d “welcome anything that will improve the current situation”.