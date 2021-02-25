“Appalled” by approval of controversial Kāpiti Gateway

Press Release – Paraparaumu Raumati Community Board

Guy Burns, Deputy Chair of the Paraparaumu Raumati Community Board, is appalled the Kapiti Coast District Council has green lighted the controversial Kapiti Gateway project with councillors voting 7-4.

‘I’m totally surprised the Council has approved this project, despite massive public opposition to the building. Huge numbers of the public turned up at the Council meeting to vent their misgivings about the plan, with many being turned away at the door—including myself an elected representative of a Community Board.

‘This project has been pursued using flawed processes and procedures, with very little consultation with the community. I predict a massive construction cost blowout, which will ultimately be met by the ratepayers pocket—further upward pressure on our rates.

‘Ratepayers can do little now to halt the project, but have the chance to exercise accountability come election time next year.”

