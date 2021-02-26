Issues of democracy and governance

by Helene Ritchie

If there is one matter that the Wellington City Council and the public are united on today, it is a desire for the mayor and councillors to be find a way to focus without distraction on the major issues confronting the city and the council.

In no way is this article an attack on any one of them, including the mayor. It is written out of serious concern for the council and the city, and it raises democratic, governance and constitutional issues.

Mayor Andy Foster has announced a review of the Council. He has personally appointed Peter Winder, who last year reviewed Tauranga City Council, to conduct this ‘independent’ review. The mayor excluded his Council from any formal vote (there has been none), discussion or decision.

It is helpful to compare the Tauranga Council process with Wellington. At the least, there is significant governance irregularity in the mayor’s personal appointment of an ‘independent’ reviewer, and his personal setting of the agenda for the review. He has no formal Council approval to do this. It would appear that he does not have legal authority to act alone in the way he has.

The WCC review therefore lacks the imprimatur of the governing body, the Council. The mayor cannot use Council resources to advance his own agenda. But he has. It is neither good governance nor wise to act or lead in this way. Council decisions are never made by one person. The Council is a ‘Board’ of elected persons with accountability to the electors in a democracy.

Therein lies the core governance problem that is facing the Council – a mayor who seems not to be able to understand that democratic governance is about working collectively in a politically diverse environment and leading it.

Last year, in August, Peter Winder was appointed by the Tauranga Council to lead a three person team to investigate and support it when the Department of Internal Affairs required that it address member relationship issues to restore trust and confidence. From then on, Tauranga Council adopted proper governance process to approve the terms of reference, the budget and the appointing of the review team led by Peter Winder.

In other words, their review belonged to that Council. Wellington’s review belongs to Andy Foster as an individual. That is not only seriously problematic. It is wrong.

Ultimately, the recommendation of Winder’s damning report was to have a Crown manager appointed to Tauranga City Council. That recommendation was approved by the Council but then the mayor resigned and called for commissioners to be appointed by the Minister. Commissioners were subsequently appointed.

But before people jump to some similar conclusion and outcome in Wellington, it is valuable to look at and compare the Tauranga process with what was announced by the mayor yesterday in Wellington.

Andy Foster alone has appointed a person to review his personal agenda – his ‘scope’. But there has been:

· No CEO report

· No formal resolution or vote by Council to conduct this review. (He said “I am not asking for a formal vote”).

· No discussion or resolution by the Council to appoint a reviewer

· No Council appointment of a specific person to review

· No approved budget

· No discussion of what the review will focus on

· No Council resolution approving the terms of reference, scope and what the review will focus on

· No report back date discussed, announced or approved.

Comparison with what happened in Tauranga shows the fundamentals of democratic governance.

At the Tauranga City Council:

· The Chief Executive commissioned the review (not the mayor)

· The Council discussed and approved the terms of reference (not the mayor alone)

· The Council confirmed the appointment of the chair Peter Winder (not the mayor alone)

· The Council approved the $350,000 budget for the review (unlike in Wellington where the Council has not approved any budget for this review)

· The Council sought a 4-6 week report back. (The mayor’s announcement has given no end date or timeline).

The Scope and terms of reference of Andy Foster’s review are so wide ranging that the consultant will have to work out what he thinks is in the Council’s mind of what needs to be reviewed.

The mayor has announced an agenda personal to him and alone appointed ‘independent’ reviewer, accountable to him to

• Examine relevant information pertaining to council decision-making

• Examine material that provides insights into the nature of the issues that the Council is facing – including media and social media coverage, recordings of council meetings and the records of council decision-making

• Undertake face to face meetings with all elected members and key people (internal and external)

• Observe the governance practice of the elected Council

• Observe the principles of natural justice with respect to any report it produces

• Report as the reviewer considers necessary to identify or describe the governance problems faced by the council and the factors or behaviours that contribute to them

• Provide a recommended action plan to allow the Council to take proactive steps to ensure it meets expectations to be a high performing council as soon as practicable

His review is essentially an open ended ratepayer funded fishing trip with no clear intention, no end date, and no specificity or clarity in the terms of reference. It will be up to the consultant to read the council’s mind.

The Council and its resources and funds exist to serve the people of Wellington and cannot be used by the mayor for his personal concerns and agenda, whatever they might be.

That is not acceptable at all.

Helene Ritchie is a former deputy mayor and former long standing Wellington City Councillor.