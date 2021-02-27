Man seriously injured during fight in Courtenay Place

News from NZ Police

There was a serious assault in the Wellington CBD overnight, and the police are seeking witnesses.

Police were alerted to two groups of people fighting in the middle of Courtenay Place outside McDonald’s at around 2:45am.

A man was seriously injured.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the fight are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw this fight and anyone who has video footage or images that can assist our enquiries.

Information can be passed on by contacting the Wellington Crime Squad on 04 381 2077.

Anyone with footage or images of the incident is urged to email these to wellingtoncrimesquad@police.govt.nz

