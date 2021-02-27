Man seriously injured during fight in Courtenay Place
News from NZ Police
There was a serious assault in the Wellington CBD overnight, and the police are seeking witnesses.
Police were alerted to two groups of people fighting in the middle of Courtenay Place outside McDonald’s at around 2:45am.
A man was seriously injured.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the fight are ongoing.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw this fight and anyone who has video footage or images that can assist our enquiries.
Information can be passed on by contacting the Wellington Crime Squad on 04 381 2077.
Anyone with footage or images of the incident is urged to email these to wellingtoncrimesquad@police.govt.nz
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url
Shameful that Camera Base Wellington manned by 40 plus volunteers at Wellington Police Station was closed by the WCC.
@ Wendy, excellent point.