Newtown Fair postponed – “a difficult decision”

February 28, 2021Business, Entertainment, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

News from Newtown Fair
Well, we’ve talked to a lot of people this morning – from our MPs, the MoH to our key festival organisers – and we’ve made the difficult decision to not run the Newtown Festival next Sunday.

Looking after our community is core to our kaupapa and here at HQ we feel this is the best decision for all involved, despite being disappointing to many.

We’re looking at April 11th as a potential postponement date so go ahead and save the date. We do need a couple of days to work out if a postponement is feasible for our artists, stallholders and infrastructure providers so we will confirm either way this week.

We’ll be getting in touch with our stallholders and performers today to confirm that next Sunday is off and discuss options.

From the bottom of our hearts, we’re really sorry for everyone who has been working so hard towards this and those looking forward to Sunday. We’re really gutted too. We’ll be in touch.

