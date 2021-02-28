Sol3Mio postpones North Island shows

Press Release – 818 Entertainment

With the recent change in COVID-19 Alert Levels, the upcoming SOL3 MIO shows in Wellington, New Plymouth, Wanganui, Palmerston North and Hamilton will be postponed until a later date.

The SOL3 MIO team are very grateful that they were able to perform 4 shows this week to their South Island fans, and are determined to deliver the remainder of the tour when it is safe to do so.

These dates are currently being worked out and will be confirmed in the coming days.

Tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Information on new dates, any refunds will be announced at www.endeavour.live/sol3mio.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url