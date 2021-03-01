Te Aro Wine Is Moving To New Plymouth!

Press Release – Te Aro Wine

Te Aro Wine, the Wellington-based urban winery is relocating to New Plymouth and rebranding as Known Unkown.

“This name evokes a sense of who we are, the wines we’ve made, and the wines we continue to make. They are wild, and predictable only in their unpredictability,” says winemaker and owner Jules van Costello. “Our focus from 2021 is to make delicious, organically grown, naturally made wine at approachable price points.”

Known Unkown will make wine in Taranaki from the 2021 vintage with a first pick of Hawkes Bay Chardonnay later this week. The first wines made under the Known Unkown brand will also be released this week, having been made at Te Aro Wine in Wellington.

The Known Unkown winery is on Davidson Street in the New Plymouth CBD and will open a wine room in October 2021. Known Unkown has just launched a Pledge Me to raise $5000 to purchase an additional ton of organic grapes in 2021 making this vintage the biggest ever for the small winery, having only launched on Friday this is already 20% funded.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url