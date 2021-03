Kāpiti people encouraged to “play it safe” at level 2

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

Playing it safe and following COVID-19 Alert Level 2 rules is the best way to keep our whānau and community safe, says Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan following New Zealand’s change in alert levels.

“Unfortunately the latest community cases of COVID-19 in Auckland are the direct consequence of not following the rules. We are all members of our team of five million and we have a responsibility to each other to do our bit,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 stay at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice about getting a test, wear a face covering on public transport, limit gatherings to 100 people and use the NZ COVID tracer app to record your movements.

“It’s ok to feel frustrated or disappointed at our move in alert levels but by working together, being vigilant and following the guidance, we will get on top of this. We’ve done it before and we know what to do to keep ourselves and others safe.”

Kāpiti Coast District Council services and facilities are now operating under Alert Level 2 guidance which restricts visitor numbers at some facilities and supports physical distancing requirements.

Some events, including He Rangi Mokopuna celebrating Children’s Day on 7 March, will be cancelled or postponed until a move back to Alert Level 1. Keep an eye on Council channels for updates.

For detailed guidance on Council’s services at Alert Level 2, see www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/our-district/cdem/covid-19/

