Three days of cricket at the Stadium – behind closed doors

Report from RNZ

All of the international cricket scheduled for this week will now be played in Wellington.

The remaining Black Caps games against Australia and the White Ferns games against England will all be played at Sky Stadium.

The first T20 double header is scheduled for Wednesday and following Auckland’s move to Covid alert level 3 yesterday the double header at Eden Park was moved south.

New Zealand Cricket has now decided to move Sunday’s matches in Mt Maunganui to Wellington as well.

NZC says the latest change has been forced because of logistical ccomplications arising from the transfer of Friday’s game.

All three games will be played behind closed doors.

Meanwhile the Auckland players aren’t involved in Black Caps training in Wellington today as they await the results of yesterday’s Covid tests.