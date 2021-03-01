Councillors ask for better public transport to Wellington Airport
News from Greater Wellington Regional Council
Speaking to their submission on Wellington International Airport Ltd’s expansion proposal, Regional Councillors Thomas Nash and Roger Blakeley are calling on the airport to support Wellington’s climate goals and include public and active transport in any plans it makes for the future.
Roger Blakeley, chair of Greater Wellington’s Transport Committee, said: “Shifting to bus and train travel reduces our emissions as a region and as a city and it’s critical that we build public transport into all our plans for infrastructure and development, including at the airport.”
The councillors’ submission proposed a number of conditions to help support climate goals, including free and frequent access to the airport precinct for Metlink public transport buses so that Metlink can provide a convenient, direct and affordable public transport service.
They also asked that the airport provide for the expansion of public transport services bringing more people directly to the departures and arrivals areas of the airport, including space for an improved interchange for express bus services. This interchange should provide room for public transport services to expand in the future.
The submission suggested that a proportion of revenue from car parking and vehicle access to the airport be levied to contribute to improving active and public transport travel options to the airport. It also asked for a limit to the number of private car parking spaces within the airport precinct at all times.
“To meet Wellington’s climate goals it’s imperative that public transport has free, frequent and prominent access right to the airport door,” said Thomas Nash, chair of Greater Wellington’s Climate Committee.
“Expansion is likely to mean less green space around the airport and more car traffic – a double whammy against the environment. We need to avoid that by prioritising public and active transport in any development plans. We have clearly laid out in our submission on how this can be done and it’s up to the airport to listen and take action now.”
In addition to this future-focused councillor-led submission, the Regional Council is working with Wellington International Airport Ltd on a new airport service to replace the Airport Flyer. With NZ Bus ending its commercially operated Airport Flyer service in November, the region’s public transport users have no direct access to the airport.
The public can get its say on the new service as part of the draft Wellington Regional Public Transport Plan 2021-31 which is open for consultation until 19 March.
Following consultation Metlink will work with communities in the Hutt Valley and Porirua, as well as all other parts of Greater Wellington, to ensure that regional connectivity is maintained and enhanced before the service takes flight.
Great submission from Regional Councillors Thomas Nash and Roger Blakeley. It is horrifying that in the face of climate and transport crisis, the public transport services to the airport are made worse instead of better.
But this goes beyond just the airport service. There has been a serious scaling back of bus services between the Hutt and Wellington in the evenings. Where before you could rely on a bus every 15-20 minutes anywhere up to 11pm, you now have to typically wait 30-35 minutes. And these services run about the same time as the trains, so not even the option to use the train if you missed the bus.
Even though we are strong advocates for sustainable transport, we now forced to use the car more than ever when going into town in the evenings or having to get to the airport.
And then there is the issue of still having a huge fleet of diesel buses for still a number of years.. No wonder it feels like we’re living in a 3rd world country.