“Good progress” with Karori murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of Rau Tongia in Karori on 20 December are making good progress and are not ruling out further arrests or charges.

Enquiries continue to be made in relation to the firearm recovered throughout the investigation.

Police are interested in understanding who had the firearm in the days and weeks prior to the shooting.

Police are also continuing to investigate whether there were others who assisted the primary offender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201220/8063. Alternatively information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

