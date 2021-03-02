13.5% rates increase, more borrowing, and possible asset sales

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington city councillors are being asked to approve a rates increase of 13.5 per cent when they meet on Thursday.

Also they’re being asked to approve a significant increase in borrowing, with an increase in the debt:income debt:funding limit from 175% to 225%.

The need for a considerable increase in spending is described in the papers for the meeting, in which councillors are told:

The significant increase in operational and capital costs is a considerable affordability challenge for the Council. . . Increasing our asset investment puts extra pressure on Council’s finances and results in increased debt. This is because we fund investment in assets to improve our infrastructure by borrowing – we then spread the cost (debt repayment) via rates across the years the asset is utilised – ensuring that those who use the asset pay for the asset. The increased investment in infrastructure to provide for growth is proposed to be recovered through development contributions over time as new lots are created and new houses and apartments are built across wellington. This means there will also be more properties to share the rates across, reducing the impacts on existing ratepayers.

Key building projects listed in the agenda papers for Thursday’s meeting include completion of the Town Hall and St James strengthening.

Regarding the needs of Civic Square, councillors are told that the council should be

progressing with remediation/development of the Civic Administration Building (CAB) and the Municipal Office Building (MOB) and the development of the MFC carpark (through use of partnerships and long-term ground leases)

Councillors are advised that significant cost increases could be addressed by

•Partnering with other entities (e.g. Government agencies, property developers) to either deliver outcomes without the full cost being funded by Council, or enabling commercial incomes to offset costs

•Use of an Infrastructure Funding and Financing Special Purpose vehicle to enable delivery of a capital project but not with Council funding, whereby beneficiaries still end up funding the project

•Divestment of risky or lower performing assets to reduce borrowings or enable higher performing investments

There’s more about Civic Square in the draft consultation document:

The masterplan for Civic Square is still being developed, but it is likely to emulate the self-funding model used on the Waterfront. Like the Waterfront, any developments that would happen would be done under the implementation of a framework that would stipulate the vision, goals and principles for the whole precinct and ensure that the Council and city have control over any developments that would happen in this key public space.

The council’s preferred option for the Municipal Office Building is to demolish and rebuild in partnership with private investment through the sale of a long-term ground lease for the site. And the council says, somewhat surprisingly, that it is continuing to negotiate with a developer about a new building on the Michael Fowler Carpark (once the temporary ballet building is removed.)

And also

Where we have assets that could realise more value, we can look at divesting (selling) these assets and use the proceeds to off-set our borrowings or reinvest in assets with a better financial return. This can help keep rates at an affordable level. Assets that may represent an opportunity for Council include our shares in Wellington International Airport, our portfolio of ground leases, encroachments and road reserve, and some of our buildings. These opportunities will be investigated and any decisions to sell strategic assets will need to be further consulted on with the community before any decision is made

However the DomPost reports this morning that last week’s vote for part privatisation of the Central Library may be reversed on Thursday. Damian George quotes Councillor Nicola Young as saying she no longer supports the part-privatisation proposal, and Councillor Laurie Foon as saying she is reconsidering her support for the move.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free is also reconsidering her position. “I can confirm that I am working with [other councillors] to see if there is another way of managing the cost of the central library so that the council funds the entire build,” she said.

But the agenda papers for Thursday say that retaining full ownership of the building would come at a cost:

This option includes increasing rates by 3% above the proposed year 1 increase of 13.53%,so Council can pay off debt faster. This would create more borrowing headroom to deliver the high-level remediation of the library without partners and within the original timeframe.

And Councillors are told:

the preferred option is find a partner who will fund the non-library component of the building upgrade. This additional funding will allow the Council to progress the rebuild within the original timeframe for reopening in 2025.

Climate change also gets a mention in the agenda papers for the council on Thursday.

Climate change is already here, and its effects are just beginning. When it rains heavily at a high tide, or when the waves from a severe storm crash against the coast, we are already experiencing early impacts of climate change. In Wellington City about $7 billion in property alone is at risk from sea level rise according to the latest guidance from the Ministry for the Environment -and our cherished spaces like Civic Square, the waterfront, and Waitangi park are at risk if we don’t move emissions to zero. In response Wellington City Council has adopted Te Atakura -First to Zero carbon emmissions by 2050. This requires the reduction of city wide net emissions by 43% by 2030.

Councillors are told that there are seven big decisions (including on climate change) for them to make on Thursday.

The big decisions are:

•Increasing our investment in three waters infrastructure (3 options)

•The Council taking responsibility for wastewater lateral – the pipes connecting their property to the water main underneath the road (2 options)

•Building more cycleways (4 options)

•Implementing Te Atakura initiatives (climate change) -i.e. our response to the climate and ecological emergency (3 options)

•Te Ngākau Civic Square: Municipal Office Building (4 options)

•Te Ngākau Civic Square: Central Library building (3 options)

•Investing in sludge and waste minimisation (4 options)