Saving the Civic Centre, or destroying it

Open letter to the Wellington Mayor and City Councillors

I write with a degree of alarm and anger over your proposals for the Central Library and Te Ngakau/Civic Centre. I am urgently asking you to amend the draft LTP at your meeting on Thursday.

It appears that you are all bent on privatising or part privatising three public buildings in our Civic Centre – not only the library but also the MOB and the CAB. But even with part privatisation of the library, Council draft LTP 2021 documents show that you cannot afford to do the complex and costly library project and at the same time retain ghe MOB and the CAB which are major Civic Centre buildings. So, you are proposing to demolish them and offer them to a private developer.

I am aware that you are talking amongst yourselves about a different option for the library – increasing the debt and therefore the rates, when many of the public will struggle with the proposed increase of just under 14%.

But what is most alarming is the consequence of your decisions. Unless you amend the draft LTP this Thursday in the way that I suggest, the result will be to effectively and wantonly destroy our civic centre. After this Thursday, it will be too late because the draft LTP excludes the less costly option for the library to be consulted on.

You will recall that last year you asked us to make a decision about the future of the library. But the options you gave us were in a fiscal vacuum, as was the vote you then each made, which was in the absence of any knowledge of how any option was to be funded. It was also without having information about the significant fiscal challenges obvious in the draft LTP facing Council and ratepayers and residents today.

This is your last chance (and ours) to save our civic centre and at the same time to re-open the library in an expeditious way. If the amendment that I suggest is not put into the draft LTP now, then the only options will be privatisation, part privatisation or demolition of a significant part of our civic centre.

The amendment that I propose is this:

“That the low-level remedial option for the library be included in the draft LTP for consultation, in order to repair the structural issues to make it safe, refurbish and re-open ($81.9m; that it be included alongside the Council’s preferred option of the $178.7m project; and that Council use some of the remaining $96.8m funds to retain and strengthen the MOB building ($84m), and fix the 2016 damaged CAB ($49m) using the $38m from the successful insurance claim, and an additional 11m from the library savings; and that the remaining capex funds be used for landscaping and enhancement of Te Ngakau our civic centre.”

We still have our Civic Centre but only just. It has languished without proper maintenance or asset management for years now, it looks shabby, with the library closed and barricaded.

However, if there is no amendment by councillors as proposed here, then that will be the end of the heart of our Capital and its civic centre.

It took decades of work by Councils well before I chaired the civic centre project for the Council to purchase and amalgamate properties. We formed the concept and funding of the civic centre as a whole, closed and pedestrianised Mercer Street, and created the team to build a special place, our civic centre with world class and heritage architecture as well as Council accommodation. It was the best civic centre in the country.

Your legacy can be one of enhancing and protecting the civic centre including the library, or one of destruction of a major public asset – Te Ngakau, our civic centre.

I want to be able to be proud of our Council and of each of you. I am therefore imploring you to propose the amendment I suggest here, and include the option and detail in the draft LTP for public consultation.

Nga mihi

Helene

Helene Ritchie is a former deputy mayor who chaired the Council’s civic centre project.

Note: The cost estimates are taken from the draft LTP.