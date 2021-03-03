Speedier decisions? LGWM getting new chair and two new directors

Report from RNZ

Governance at the troubled Let’s Get Wellington Moving project is to be overhauled and an independent chairperson appointed.

A programme director and a new deputy programme director will be added to the leadership team.

Last month a review of the $6.4 billion programme found it at risk of failure, under-resourced and with a detrimental culture.

Project partners, the city and regional councils, and the Transport Agency met Transport Minister Michael Wood yesterday to discuss the findings of that review. They agreed to speed up decision making by simplifying the governance structure, and bringing in an expert in team collaboration for the leadership team.

No one has been removed from the governance and leadership team.

Other changes include speeding up projects for cycling infrastructure and public transport in a new, three-year programme.

These include the Golden Mile, Thorndon Quay, Hutt Road, the Cobham Drive crossing, and walking improvements in the central city.

More work would be done on larger projects like an additional Mount Victoria tunnel, a Basin Reserve tunnel and state highway improvements. These would go out for community feedback later in the year.

The Let’s Get Wellington Moving Partnership Board acknowledged there had been challenges with the programme and said it was looking forward to using the lessons learned. It said longer-term work was needed to ensure that the programme was funded and affordable – particularly given the funding challenges of Covid-19 and project cost increases.

“There is more work to do to develop long-term programme options, which will include public consultation later in the year.”

LGWM programme sponsor Robyn Elston from the Transport Agency said the changes would make it easier to make good decisions.

“We need to be more agile and integrated so that our project teams can get on with delivering great outcomes for Wellington.”

Regional Council chief executive Greg Campbell said the changes would give Wellingtonians more confidence in the programme.

“The scale of transformation has always been a little daunting until now. Making the programme more bite-size helps reduce that and build trust. People will be able to see what’s being tackled and when.”