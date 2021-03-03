Warning about booking for Candlelight Concerts

News from Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ urges New Zealanders to think twice before purchasing tickets from event promoter Feverup.com – with terms and conditions stating that tickets are non-refundable, even if there is a date change or cancellation.

This was news to Liz Willmott, who bought tickets to a Vivaldi candlelight concert in Wellington, but couldn’t attend after Feverup.com advised that the date had changed. Instead of a refund, she was offered a voucher for another concert.

Other Feverup.com terms and conditions attempt to limit liability, stating “you use the services at your own risk”.

“These terms risk misleading consumers about their rights. If a show is cancelled or postponed – and the new date doesn’t suit – you’re entitled to a refund. The only exception would be if the postponement was allowed for and clearly explained before you purchased,” Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said.

“When a company’s terms and conditions state ‘you use the services at your own risk’, it’s a red flag to carefully read the fine print and ensure you’re comfortable handing over your money.”

Venue and performers sometimes a mystery when booking

Feverup.com sometimes doesn’t disclose details such as the venue and performer when you book. “Tickets running low” and “Limited tickets on sale!” are some of the claims prominently displayed on the Feverup webpage when you book a ticket for the Candlelight: Vivaldi Four Seasons in Auckland.

What’s less notable is the location of the event, which is only listed as “an emblematic building in Auckland” and the identity of the performers are only listed as a “string quartet”.

Tickets range from $30 to $75, depending on whether you want “premium visibility” – though it’s impossible to tell if “premium” is worth the price when the venue’s a mystery.

When Consumer NZ asked Fever Labs, owner of Feverup.com, whether it intended to change its terms and conditions, spokesperson Santiago Santamaria Soler said: “Our terms and conditions are updated from time to time to properly reflect our practices and compliance with the laws of countries we work in.”

The company didn’t set a date to change its refund policy. Feverup promotes events in cities all over the world, including Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Netsafe has reported 13 complaints about the company.

Consumer NZ’s advice:

Think twice about booking tickets for any event where the promoter isn’t disclosing the venue or the performer upfront.

Already bought tickets to a Feverup event and find it’s cancelled? You’re entitled to a refund.

If the company refuses, ask your bank for a chargeback – a refund to your credit or debit card. Make a complaint to the Commerce Commission too.

