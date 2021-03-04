The rest of us against Auckland?

by George Eden, in Auckland

I’m writing this from the heart of Tāmaki Makaurau, in the middle of the fourth lockdown the City of Sails has had to endure. I’m working at the “home office” – the little table under the window – while I listen to the fractious kids and their stressed parents next door, trying to get some work done to meet a deadline. It’s business as usual in Auckland, while the rest of the country continues on oblivious to the real costs of fighting the pandemic.

And on a Zoom call with some public sector people in Wellington yesterday, the meeting started with the usual joking about COVID in Auckland, and how we were probably all infectious, and why some Aucklanders are so stupid they don’t want to stay home when they’re sick. I’m sure it was intended in a light-hearted way, but to all of us dealing with a fourth lockdown there’s nothing funny about any of these comments anymore; it’s rather like making cancer jokes in the cancer ward.

Since Sunday, all our Auckland friends have been on the receiving end of comments from their out-of-town friends and family and acquaintances and sometimes complete strangers, all telling us how irresponsible we are for letting a bunch of idiots get COVID and spread it around the community. The comments have ranged from the wildly funny to the deeply insulting, with most of the bell curve clustered towards the aggressive end of the spectrum. Social media is a truly toxic place right now.

The thing is, no-one in Auckland wants to get COVID – not even the clown who went to the gym instead of going home. But for far too many New Zealanders, this is a priceless opportunity to have a go at a bunch of JAFAs … and so they do, just as the tone-deaf public sector types did on the Zoom call.

But here’s the thing: Auckland is doing all the heavy lifting in the pandemic, because the country has outsourced most of the MIQ facilities to us and largely washed its hands of the implications. There are 18 facilities up here, more than the rest of the country put together. Some 34% of the population lives in Auckland, yet we host 64% of the MIQ beds. Which means we’re doing what no-one else wants to do.

In comparison, Wellington has one MIQ facility; it has 13% of NZ’s population but only 3% of its MIQ beds. If Wellington was doing its fair share, there would be four facilities – and if it was doing as much as Auckland it would have 8. By any reasonable standard, Wellington isn’t stepping up; Auckland is doing your job for you.

So every time this sneaky and highly contagious virus gets out of MIQ in Auckland despite the best efforts of a lot of people, it’s our families and businesses that suffer – not anyone else’s. We’re the ones who have our region locked down by the Police, we’re the ones who have to check our old folks are ok and have groceries, we’re the ones who have to figure out what to do with our kids to keep them entertained and educated, we’re the ones juggling our cash flows and making sure our staff are ok and still managing to make sure all the stuff the rest of the country orders online gets delivered on time.

In comparison, everyone else in the country gets to live under level 2 and forgets to check in on the COVID app and fails to social distance and doesn’t wear masks and generally behaves like COVID isn’t even a thing. And best of all, they get to make jokes about COVID and JAFAs and still expect their delivery milestones to get met, lockdown or not, as if level 3 was just some kind of minor inconvenience Aucklanders could just take in their stride.

Lockdowns aren’t easy – they’re a special form of torture. Some businesses and families cope well and some even thrive, but the toll for the vast majority of people in this city is real. Every day of lockdown costs Auckland $20 million and 200 jobs; a week of it will knock a quarter of a billion dollars off our regional GDP and see nearly 2,500 more people chucked out of work. On a personal level, this may well be the lockdown that breaks the camel’s back for one of our close friends, who is staring down the barrel of his family’s business failing and losing their house and having to declare personal bankruptcy because the commercial landlord is a scumbag who wants every pound of flesh he can get.

And in response to this, a bunch of public sector types in Wellington think it’s funny to make jokes at the expense of Aucklanders on Zoom calls.

To us, it’s no longer a team of 5 million – it’s a team of 1.75 million in Tāmaki Makaurau and big group of increasingly aggressive armchair theorists around the rest of the country who haven’t lived through multiple lockdowns, shooting their mouths off at our expense. It’s a bunch of people who don’t have any skin in the game throwing stones from the sidelines.

There’s an awful lot of anger in Auckland – a whole pile of it directed at the people who didn’t self-isolate when they should have. But a lot of it is directed at Wellington for the way the whole COVID problem has been cynically dumped on us, irrespective of the impacts on our families and our businesses.

Wellington – and the government – aren’t coming to the party. There’s no plan to share the MIQ burden (and the risk that goes with it) more fairly around the country; the communication with the communities in South Auckland has been appalling (one TikTok clip at New Year doesn’t cut it); IRD’s phone line still has multi-hour waits to try and get through to talk about tax issues or business support; the income support for people who need to self-isolate is grossly inadequate but no-one wants to change it.

And let’s talk about that money for a second. The hard-hit communities in South Auckland have always struggled, yet they’ve also been the people who have stepped up to fill the essential jobs – to keep the supermarkets running, the buses operational, the distribution centres going, and to work in the MIQ centres. Yet if they have to self-isolate because their kids are at Papatoetoe High School or there are MIQ issues, then they get a paltry $590 a week – before tax. The median rent in the same areas is nearly $600 a week.

That’s not support, that’s Wellington raising a middle digit to the hardest-working community in Aotearoa.

And it’s not like there isn’t money to go round. Finance Minister Grant Robertson – in his new role as Smaug the Dragon – is sitting on a hoard of gold, in the form of billions of dollars of un-spent COVID funding. He could increase those payments tomorrow. But seemingly, being tested for COVID is reason enough to not have enough money to feed your kids or top up your phone or make the car payment. There’s a message that if you were stupid enough to be downwind of COVID, you deserve to be financially punished. And that’s the result of a bunch of people in Wellington thinking the size of the deficit is more important than the welfare of the people.

And so some Aucklanders do what they shouldn’t – they go to work instead of going home, just like the young woman who went to her shift at KFC.

Was that a bad idea? Of course. But she says her instructions said she was fine to go about her life – and most of South Auckland believes her, not the Prime Minister. That’s not because the PM is being disrespected; it’s the sign of an embattled community rallying around to protect their own, even as the rest of the country takes pot-shots and throws insults and makes jokes and shames her on social media.

So here’s my prediction from my WFH table under the window:

If the current trajectory continues – if there are another couple of lockdowns that target Tāmaki Makaurau while the rest of the country gets off scot-free – Labour will get destroyed in Auckland at the next election.

Everyone wants the country to be safe; no-one wants COVID; everyone understands the need for lockdowns; and the Prime Minister’s leadership and mana is widely respected and well-deserved. But the latest episode shows there’s no longer any sense of common cause in Aotearoa; it feels like the rest of the country against Auckland, expecting us to carry the load whilst being insulted for our trouble. It’s not collective responsibility; it’s collective punishment. And no-one in their right mind is going to vote for the status quo in those circumstances.

So it’s time for Wellington to step up. Things need to change – and fast.