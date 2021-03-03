Estère announces rescheduled tour dates
After two snap Level 3s caused a great tour-date reshuffle, Estère is happy/excited/relieved to announce new tour dates for March/April/May.
Tickets on sale now from www.esteremusic.com
April:11.4 Newtown Festival, Wellington
Estère’s band is comprised of über-talented cast of creative characters Zoe Moon Mahal (Brockaflower), Ben Lemi (Trinity Roots, French for Rabbits, Dawn Diver) and Cory Champion (Borrowed CS, Clear Path Ensemble). Their on-stage chemistry sparks the delivery of Estère’s magical music to main centres and regions new to her performance.
is a departure from the bedroom beats of Estère’s previous two albums. Co-produced with Massive Attack producer,
, each track on the album comes alive through the Wellington-based artist’s deft production. Defying categoristion, her music is a mixture of folk, R&B and electronica, blended in a unique fashion, easily identified as ‘Estère’. Archetypes is the sound of an artist who entirely commits to creative instinct.
