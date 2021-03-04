Wellington Scoop
9-6 – city councillors vote not to sell part of the Central Library building

Wellington city councillors today reversed their decision of two weeks ago, and voted not to sell any floors of the Central Library building.

The vote was 9 to 6. The mayor was one of the six who voted again for part privatisation.

The amendment to stop selling floors of the building was moved by Cr Fleur Fitzsimons, who heads the council’s library portfolio.

