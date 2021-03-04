9-6 – city councillors vote not to sell part of the Central Library building

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington city councillors today reversed their decision of two weeks ago, and voted not to sell any floors of the Central Library building.

The vote was 9 to 6. The mayor was one of the six who voted again for part privatisation.

Labour, Greens, progressive independents, and Nicola Young all voted to remove library part-privatisation from the long term plan consultation, https://t.co/hl4IQyBlCW — ldc 🍉 (@ldcp_) March 4, 2021

The amendment to stop selling floors of the building was moved by Cr Fleur Fitzsimons, who heads the council’s library portfolio.

Thrilled to get privatisation of the Central Library off the table today. Thanks so much for the overwhelming support from throughout the community and across the political spectrum. Let’s get on and strengthen our Library building so we can get it open ASAP! #LoveLibraries — Fleur Fitzsimons (@FleurFitzsimons) March 4, 2021