Police seek 20 year old

March 4, 2021Police, PressRelease

Wellington Police are seeking 20-year-old Jahrome Simon, who has a warrant to arrest for conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

He is believed to be frequenting Whanganui, Palmerston North and Hamilton.

Simon should not be approached.

Anyone with information that may assist Police is asked to contact 105 and quote ask to speak to the Operation Skyline team, or quote file number 210304/6009.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

