Green councillors pleased by significant initiatives

News from Green Party

Green City Councillors Laurie Foon, Sarah Free and Iona Pannett said today that they were proud to be part of a forward thinking team at the Wellington City Council that over two days of debate on the city’s 10 year budget won support for significant initiatives that will benefit the climate, increase biodiversity and reduce waste.

Cr Foon said “From winning money to build a resource recovery centre, to investing in initiatives to get food waste out of the landfill, to building green infrastructure, to developing a sustainable food action plan and investing more in cycling, Green councillors led on a number of successful initiatives,” she said.

Cr Free said “Green councillors were also proud to support moves to keep Wellington’s library in public hands, to go harder and faster on a predator free initiative, to invest over $2b of investment into water and upgrades to the Begonia House and the lab and nursery at Ōtari Wilton’s Bush. We are also proud to support investment to meet our Te Tiriti obligations by building capability at Council to meet the needs and aspirations of Māori and supporting an initiative to pay the Living Wage to workers at events around the city,” she said.

In particular, councillors took a strong stance on the Library. Cr Free said “we know that Wellingtonians love their library. We have listened to feedback and voted to keep it in public hands as well as restoring full funding of the library materials collection.”

The Green councillors also joined with other councillors to take a proposed $75 million loan to rebuild the airport seawall off the table. Cr Pannett said that investing in private airport assets using Council funds was problematic when there was such need in the city for more housing, further investment in public infrastructure and initiatives to protect the environment.

It was also unclear if this project related to the beleaguered runway extension proposal which is not supported by Green councillors for climate change reasons. “The impact of the proposed loan would be to give air passengers a Council-funded subsidy rather than asking people to pay a bit more to recognise the true costs of flying,” said Cr Pannett.

Cr Free said as a Motu Kairangi Eastern Ward councillor, there are significant concerns in the ward about the impacts of sea level rise and other impacts of the airport. Strengthening the existing sea wall could be good idea, but it should be funded privately rather than through the Council funds” said Cr Free.

“We know that many Wellingtonians are under financial pressure so we need to be careful with ratepayer money. But the message is clear: people want to invest in public assets and the environment,” said Cr Foon.