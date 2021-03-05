Burst water main and geyser in Majoribanks Street

Wellington.Scoop

A burst water main sent up a geyser in Majoribanks Street this afternoon.

Wellington pipes at Mt Vic right now. pic.twitter.com/FzTJIzRUSJ — Abbey Wakefield (@Beywake) March 5, 2021

Though workers were called to deal with the problem, it was not mentioned on the website of Wellington Water. However the Wellington City Council did know what was happening and at 4.15 it explained:

A contractor has hit a small pipe (20mm) while servicing a building. Residents still have water and it should be repaired within the next hour or so.

The DomPost reports that Apollo Lodge Motel manager Vikram Kaushal said four of his windows were cracked when stones were thrown into the air along with a stream of water after roading contractors damaged a 20-millimetre service pipe.

I hope the people enjoying a "summer shower" clarified which of the three waters the pipe was for.

"People were kind of enjoying it, everyone was kind of laughing and smiling. There wasn't any flooding as luckily they're on a hill"- @CrosslandJack reports https://t.co/1XpYLp4RoV — Georgina Campbell (@GeorgeKCampbell) March 5, 2021

This was the second burst watermain in 24 hours. The Wellington Water website records that yesterday there was a burst water main in Petone:

Our team have responded to a burst watermain at 59 Cuba Street, Petone. Area affected is 53 – 63 Cuba Street which includes part of the Weltec Campus. We have turned the water off to this area and our team are visiting Weltec to discuss options. It is anticipated that service will be interrupted for at least 4 – 5 hours.

It also says that plans to shut off water in Severn Street, Island Bay today had been cancelled because contractors had been called to repair a more urgent breakage somewhere else. The site of this urgent job was not revealed.