Wellington Scoop
Network

Karori murder: three people plead not guilty

March 5, 2021Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Report from RNZ
Three people charged in relation to the murder of a man in the Wellington suburb of Karori have today pleaded not guilty in the High Court in Wellington.

Rau Tongia was killed on Percy Dyett Drive in the early hours of 20 December.

Breeze Hunt-Weston, 27, pleaded not guilty to murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Tain Tararo, 19, pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Louise Kelly Hume pleaded not guilty to murder.

Justice Cook set the trial date for 2 May.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: