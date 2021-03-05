Karori murder: three people plead not guilty

Report from RNZ

Three people charged in relation to the murder of a man in the Wellington suburb of Karori have today pleaded not guilty in the High Court in Wellington.

Rau Tongia was killed on Percy Dyett Drive in the early hours of 20 December.

Breeze Hunt-Weston, 27, pleaded not guilty to murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Tain Tararo, 19, pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Louise Kelly Hume pleaded not guilty to murder.

Justice Cook set the trial date for 2 May.