Democracy and ideology

by Ray Chung

Do we have a dysfunctional Council or is it democracy in action?

There were two very interesting opinion articles in the DomPost last week. One by Dr. Andy Asquith who’s a local government and public management specialist in the School of Management at Massey University, and the other by Neil Holdom who’s the mayor of New Plymouth District.

Both articles have similarities and broach the same subjects but other than that, one is written from an academic perspective and the other from a practical viewpoint.

I’ve always maintained that academic education and qualifications are important but so is the practical experience of working in a business environment. I’m not knocking the academic perspective from Dr. Asquith and in fact, I’m a graduate of Massey University with a business degree and Diploma in Marketing and International Business. Probably the most useful thing that I learnt at Massey was the discipline and research into analysing situations to seek better or alternative solutions whereas my work experience is more useful in resolving and achieving everyday situations.

Firstly, let’s see what Neil Holdom says:

“The role of a mayor is to build a consensus one vote at a time to keep their community progressing sustainably while taking a balanced and long-term view. In looking to develop effective strategy and guide quality decision-making, one of the critical success factors of a mayor is the ability to build a team, focusing elected colleagues on common values and aspirations. But what do we do in Wellington where Andy Foster, a centre-right career local government politician, was elected mayor of a council with an established Labour-Green voting bloc where within days of his win being confirmed, the Labour-Green bloc walked into Foster’s office, laid out their demands, including the appointment of a deputy mayor, and effectively signaled their intentions to dominate the next three years in office with their party political manifesto.” “The Local Government Act requires elected members to keep an open mind right up to the point of making a decision, based on the proven theory that the highest-quality decisions are achieved by considering all available information right up to the last minute.” “Those who make decisions early tend to disregard information that doesn’t align with their thinking and often miss a trick. But the bloc within council that confronted Foster wasn’t there to be open-minded; they were there to project political power and drive their agenda, regardless of the information from management about the actual issues they might face, or the views of their peers or the wider community.”

This was confirmed to me following the vote on selling the council land at Shelly Bay by two councillors who told me that one of their colleagues had not read the council briefing notes because she was voting according to her and her colleagues’ ideology.

Neil Holdom goes on to say:

“It pays to consider the capability of elected officials and essentially, the bar to being elected in New Zealand is one of the lowest for any job. In the case of local government, it involves having two people who live in the ward to sign a nomination form, filling out the rest of the form correctly, paying $200 and winning a popularity contest. If you make the cut, you will find yourself making decisions on billions of dollars of complex and interconnected projects which will ultimately determine the quality of infrastructure and services the people who live in your community will have access to in decades to come.”

Dr. Asquith has a similar message about our councillors:

“A significant part with the breakdown of governance in the council is the calibre of many of those elected as either mayor or councillors. Having a higher bar for candidates to clear might be a start here. Far too many people stand, and are elected, without having any idea as to what the role entails, or what the legal requirements are. In the 2016 triennial census of elected officials in local government, it showed once again that our average councillor is male, pale and stale.”

Not so for the Wellington City Council that was elected in 2019 – it consists of 10 women and four men so evidently gender hasn’t improved its effectiveness. Additionally two councillors are in their 20s.

So what do we consider are the contributing factors to a council being dysfunctional? Education? Party alliances? A dearth of business nous? Or all of these? I’m all for having a council who represent a cross-section of the community but I oppose having an allocation of councillors selected on gender, LGBTQ, race, ethnicity or other criteria.

We’re already halfway through this triennium and there’s only 19 months before the next local body election so we’d better start thinking about who we want on the Wellington City Council next time round – otherwise we’ll be doomed to repeat the imbroglio that we have at present.

Summarising the opening question, I do consider that this council is a perfect example of democracy with duly elected councillors, but it seems the issue with many of them is not that they are male, pale and stale but that they expound their ideological doctrine as a substitute for commercial and financial reality.

An example of this was last Thursday, when the council approved a rates increase of 13.65%, possibly the highest increase in New Zealand and far greater than Auckland’s 5%. But despite this, councillors Laurie Foon, Sarah Free and Iona Pannett patted themselves on the back for spending more ratepayers’ money on a resource recovery centre, an additional $45 million on cycleways and increased budgets for Otari Wilton’s Bush, Begonia House, funding for the needs and aspirations of Maori, increasing payments to events in Wellington and supporting Jill Day’s increase of the Maori co-operation funding from $650,000 to $3 million with no business plan or even documentation on how this is to be spent.

I’m not questioning whether any of these projects are worthy. But having just voted to increase rates, shouldn’t they have been aware of the difficulties this increase will cause, and shouldn’t they have held back from any more spending initiatives until (if ever) ratepayers can afford to pay for their largesse?