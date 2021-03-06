Optimism or criticism

Wellington.Scoop

“We’re a great city that’s about to happen. We’re not a failed city by any means.” That’s the view of developer Ian Cassels, quoted by the DomPost in a report telling us that 21 per cent fewer building consents were issued in Wellington last year.

It was different in Upper Hutt where consents were up 28 per cent and in Lower Hutt where there was a 9.6 per cent increase.

The optimistic Cassels says however that Wellington is likely to see an increase in permits for new buildings over the next 12 months. “There are a lot of big projects in the pipeline. For instance, we’ve got 1065 houses to build, and a lot of those houses haven’t gone in for building consents yet.”

However he doesn’t think that Wellington is development friendly. “It’s hard to get things going in Wellington,” he said, with a lot of “machinery at the council that needs to be hurried up” in order for consents to be processed more quickly, though he is optimistic this will happen.

His optimism isn’t shared by former MP Peter Dunne who this weekend published a mournfully critical attack on Wellington with a headline describing his hometown as “the stagnating little capital.” He wrote:

Wellington’s focus will always be on the business of government and presenting an image of stability and competence to go with that. Poorly performing infrastructure and a central business district that looks as though it has seen far better days do not contribute to that. Nor does a constantly bickering council.

And he says the governance review set up by Andy Foster

needs to … ascertain what systemic reasons have contributed to the litany of dysfunction that has developed, and what more fundamental steps are required to overcome them. After all, successive mayors and generations of councillors and officers have come and gone in that time while the problems appear to have intensified regardless … There is a deeper disruptive systemic and cultural issue at play that needs to be identified and resolved to prevent future councils becoming side-tracked the way this one and many of its recent predecessors have been.

Dunne writes that “Wellington city ratepayers … have observed, largely in silence, the decline of the last quarter century, and now face skyrocketing rates bills to address some of the deficits that can no longer be avoided.”

Let’s agree with Peter Dunne’s concerns about skyrocketing rates bills, but let’s prefer Ian Cassels’ belief that Wellington is by no means a failed city. Remember, you can’t beat us on a good day.