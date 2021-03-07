Help needed: nine senior jobs unfilled at LGWM
Report from RNZ by Hamish Cardwell
The extent of vacancies in crucial senior positions at the beleaguered massive Wellington transport overhaul programme Let’s Get Wellington Moving has been revealed tonight.
The $6.4 billion LGWM programme is being overhauled after a review last month found it at risk of failure, under-resourced and with key roles unfilled.
The Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has now revealed that nine positions remain vacant including five “lead” roles, one “managerial” and one “partner” role, and advisors in legal and communications.
Last month’s review found the perceived lack of delivery and uncertainty had damaged LGWM’s brand making attracting and keeping staff difficult.
The report also noted the team’s lack of experience which had no expertise doing such a large, complex programme.
It said there was a “strategic leadership vacuum”.
On Wednesday, the programme announced it was overhauling its governance structure, creating new positions and bringing in an independent chair to try and speed up progress.
The project is a partnership between the Wellington city and regional councils and the Transport Agency.
Its aims to ease the capital’s congestion woes by building rapid transit from the city to the airport, improving public transport and cycleways and easing traffic choke points on arterial routes.
Currently vacant positions are:
Programme Integration Manager
HR Business Partner
City Development Lead
Value Capture Lead
Consenting Lead
Cost & Change Lead
Legal Advisor
Information and Knowledge Lead
Advisor Communications – temp role to June 2020