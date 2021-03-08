Bus drivers’ union meeting will disrupt some services

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

Wellington bus passengers will face disruptions to their travel on Wednesday between 9:00am and 3pm as some drivers attend a Tramways Union meeting.

Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher says the union meeting will not affect school services but will impact some customers using off- peak services.

“We will keep passengers updated through our website and social media channels, as well as through public information on radio.

“The key thing for passengers is to please check before you travel. Use Metlink’s app or website to check for cancelled services, or call our Metlink team on 0800 801 700.

“Whilst some of our services might be impacted, Metlink fully supports union members attending this important meeting.”

For more information visit www.metlink.org.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

