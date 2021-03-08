Grant Robertson to open Rainbow Christian Conference

Press Release – Diverse Church NZ

Diverse Church NZ is excited to announce Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, is opening the 2021 Awaken rainbow faith gathering with a formal welcome in Parliament Buildings’ Grand Hall on Friday 26 March at 7pm.

The conference runs for two days at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, 211 Willis St, Wellington on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 March.

Keynote speakers for Awaken 2021 include kaupapa Māori and Takatapui researcher, advocate, and now Green MP Dr. Elizabeth Kerekere, former Sydney pastor, Pacific rainbow advocate and human rights specialist Andre Afamasaga, and respected church historian Professor Emeritus Dr. Peter Lineham. The wider programme will include workshops on queer theology, mental health, hosting QSA groups in religious high schools, training for allies, info on gender diversity and much more.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url