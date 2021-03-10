Water, water and more water
Wellington city councillors will be deciding on Thursday whether to accept 39 recommendations aimed at improving Wellington’s ageing three waters system. The staff recommendations are based on 48 recommendations from the mayoral task force that was received in December.
And what happens next?
Some of the recommendations involve “extensive financial implications [that] require further analysis.” Meaning “future budgeting decisions.”
And also:
“The Government Three Waters Reform Package is moving at pace and will subsume most of the recommendations in time.”
Councillors are told that implementation of the package “is likely to be closely aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force.”
Additionally:
“Stimulus funding provided by the government is directly addressing some of the recommendations.”
In a masterful understatement, councillors are being told on Thursday:
“Recent disruptions caused by pipe failures in Wellington’s CBD have raised the profile of three waters to the extent that there is now an expectation that work programmes are imminent.”
No disagreement there.
The recommendations are grouped in nine sections. Stormwater is the most complicated. You can read every word here.
I have only glanced at the report, andI don’t comment on all.
The recommendations are somewhat telling.
Much of this if carried out will be a way forward, with a long way to go and subject to major government reform.
It is not just about water meters.
6.Water sensitive design:
Water sensitive urban design should have been adopted long ago (because of the significant environmental impact) and was recommended maybe a decade ago through an excellent officer report, then just binned. Every legislative and regulatory tool should be effected straight away, not simply more discussion. Much concrete and asphalt has covered the earth (and streams) in new developments and suburbs over recent decades, with consequent immediate and long term problems.
23. 36. New costs for owners:
Item 23 and 36. is fraught..requiring all property owners etc..and there is already a laterals requirement and cost to owners, which previously was a cost to council.
These are public health issues, fundamental to provision by public entities from the common fund.
Government Reforms:
I think it would have been more helpful for the report to show in more detail, the interrelationship between this report, these recommendations and the proposed government reforms to date.
43. Complex confusing system(s)-lack of accountability and access:
One of the most telling officer comment is the recommendation for the need to establish clear lines of accountability with comment that there exists complexity and difficulty of “finding the right agency”, (and accountability) for citizens.
This difficulty is not only for citizens, but also for councillors and staff those working within it. There are simply too many agencies, contractors and subcontractors falling all over each other; and between the cracks the waters flows…..
The Officer recommendation and comment related to this:
“Establish clear lines of accountability and communication so that customers know who to contact about all water-related
matters and where to find and easily access water-related
information and performance data.
This is a complex area and it can be difficult for citizens to find the right agency. For water quality however GWRC is the regulator and holds most of the information.
Officers consider that water-related information and performance data is the responsibility of the GWRC and propose to liaise with officers there.
Officers recommend that lines of accountability be accepted as ‘workable’ until the transition to a new entity that subsumes all aspects of water management, effectively giving a one stop shop for all water issues”
Officers give the following agencies:
GWRC
WWL
WCC
Further where are the conservation recommendations (other than water meters), and for drinking water?
Will depreciation now be ringfenced? It seems only maybe?
Would it be possible for someone to spell out what is meant in the officers’ report by “green infrastructure”, or is it just the latest buzzword?
How will the results of these recommendations be reported back to Council and the public in a transparent and accessible and regular way?