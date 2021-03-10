Water, water and more water

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington city councillors will be deciding on Thursday whether to accept 39 recommendations aimed at improving Wellington’s ageing three waters system. The staff recommendations are based on 48 recommendations from the mayoral task force that was received in December.

And what happens next?

Some of the recommendations involve “extensive financial implications [that] require further analysis.” Meaning “future budgeting decisions.”

And also:

“The Government Three Waters Reform Package is moving at pace and will subsume most of the recommendations in time.”

Councillors are told that implementation of the package “is likely to be closely aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force.”

Additionally:

“Stimulus funding provided by the government is directly addressing some of the recommendations.”

In a masterful understatement, councillors are being told on Thursday:

“Recent disruptions caused by pipe failures in Wellington’s CBD have raised the profile of three waters to the extent that there is now an expectation that work programmes are imminent.”

No disagreement there.

The recommendations are grouped in nine sections. Stormwater is the most complicated. You can read every word here.