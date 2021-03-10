Boy indecently assaulted on Wairarapa train

News from NZ Police

Wairarapa Police are seeking witnesses to an indecent assault that occurred on the Wairarapa Train Service on Monday.

At around 4:45pm, a boy was travelling to the Wairarapa from the Hutt Valley when he was assaulted by a man.

We believe the incident occurred between Lower Hutt and < Lower Hutt and Woodside./p>

Some concerned members of the public came to the assistance of the boy and intervened.

He was not injured.

Police would like to speak to those people who helped the boy as we believe they have valuable information that will assist our investigation.

We would also like to speak to any other members of the public who were on the train and witnessed this assault.

Anyone with any information that can assist Police is asked to call 105 quoting file number 210308/0834.

