NZTrio offering dramatic contrasts of nature

NZTrio is excited to announce the first dates for their 2021 series: Dramatic Skies. As the name suggests, the series takes listeners on a journey through intense emotional contrasts, from sweetness and light, to drama and darkness.

Audiences will be transported through three dynamic cloudscapes, beginning in April with Stratus, followed by Cumulus in September, and closing with Cirrus in December.

The series builds on the energy of last year, disrupted though it was, and is packed full of dramatic contrasts. Each concert echoes its different cloud type, with works representative of these different formations. Some are bright and billowy – familiar shapes passing by – and others are dark, brooding and portentous. Each programme showcases NZTrio’s signature curatorial magic with potent combinations of old and new works, including three new commissions by Kiwi composers Reuben de Lautour, Jenny McLeod, and Dame Gillian Whitehead.

The Auckland Town Hall Concert Chamber continues to be this ensemble’s home base for the 2021 subscription series, with a new, more intimate seating configuration designed to elevate the transcendental experience of classical music, embracing audiences and bringing them closer.

The year will also see the release of NZTrio’s debut album, recorded in January 2021. A celebration of the new permanent trio line-up – Ashley Brown (cello), Amalia Hall (violin), and Somi Kim (piano) – the album is due for release this winter.

“As a group, we endeavour to inspire new expectations and break the boundaries of classical contemporary music. Music is a unifying force that brings us together now more than ever – we are committed to immersing ourselves and our audiences in the magic of live performance.” – NZTrio DATES AND BOOKING DETAILS: Dramatic Skies: Stratus

Rachmaninoff • Haydn • Suk • Cowan • de Lautour • Chausson Saturday, April 10, 5pm

Nathan Homestead, Manurewa, Auckland

Tickets via Eventfinda Sunday, April 18, 5pm

Concert Chamber – Auckland Town Hall, Auckland Central

Tickets via Ticketmaster

Dramatic Skies: Cumulus

Grieg • Schifrin • McLeod • Taylor • Smetana Sunday 22 August, 5pm

St Andrew’s on The Terrace, Wellington

Tickets via Eventfinda Sunday, September 5, 5pm

Concert Chamber – Auckland Town Hall, Auckland Central

Tickets via Ticketmaster Sunday, October 10, 4pm

Greytown Music Society – 57 Wood St., Greytown

Tickets via Ed or Juliet Cooke 06 304-9497 / efjacooke@gmail.com

Dramatic Skies: Cirrus

Schubert • Clement • Panufnik • Whitehead • Rachmaninoff Saturday, Nov 6, 5pm

Nathan Homestead, Manurewa, Auckland

Tickets via Eventfinda Friday 19 November, 7pm

St Andrew’s on The Terrace, Wellington

Tickets via Eventfinda Sunday, December 12, 5pm

Concert Chamber – Auckland Town Hall

Tickets via Ticketmaster OTHER PERFORMANCE DATES: March 25 – Cowra Festival of International Understanding

NZTrio performance via livestream April 16 – Dunedin Arts Festival

NZTrio in collaboration with BalletCollective Aotearoa – Subtle Dances June 1-6 – Wakatipu Music Festival, Queenstown

Performance of the Chamber Music NZ programme, with coaching & workshops for young artists and Queenstown community June 18 – 30 – Chamber Music NZ tour

Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time with clarinettist Jonathan Cohen, plus works by Beethoven & Ross Harris Aug – Oct – NZTrio Composing Competition

Open to all major universities around the country, the competition brief requires entrants to craft a work inspired by a NZ artwork or visual artist with the theme of ‘Audiovisualise’. The winning works will be performed by NZTrio in a concert in Auckland on October 14. Tickets and more information at: www.nztrio.com/event-directory/ Connect with @nztrio

