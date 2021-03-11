Resources About Muslim Women For Secondary Schools Launched

Press Release – Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand

9 March 2021

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand (IWCNZ) is launching a poster series and resource booklet for all state secondary schools in Aotearoa. These resources aim to introduce Kiwi students to the thoughts, perspectives, and experiences of a diverse range of Muslim women who contribute to New Zealand. They will serve as an initial source for emerging social scientists who may wish to research more about Islamic communities and the people within them.

This project has been a dream of IWCNZ but was placed on hold due to the Christchurch Terror Attacks. Yet, IWCNZ persevered and was able to complete the project through collaboration with the Ministry of Education. This is the first such resource IWCNZ has provided for New Zealand secondary schools. It is a goal of IWCNZ to offer diverse and representative resources to students at all levels of education.

“These are our stories and our thoughts. We have chosen to share them with this beautiful nation where we choose to live and contribute. The posters and booklets are ours—vetted by us and shared by us. We are saying ‘This is us.’ We give these personal stories to New Zealand’s students with the hope the stories will inspire them and prompt more curiosity and understanding.” stated Aliya Danzeisen, IWCNZ National Coordinator.

“We thank the Ministry of Education for their support of the project and helping to ensure that schools will get the most benefit from our work,” said Ms Danzeisen.

The launch is set to take place in Wellington on March 10th and the resources will be mailed out thereafter to the head of social science for each secondary school. They can be used in to support of cultural and social justice projects and inquiries. The resources will also be made available online at www.iwcnz.org.nz by week’s end.

