The mystery of $75m for the airport

Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul was successful in leading the charge to remove $75 million for the Airport which had been in the council’s long term plan. For this, she and her colleagues have been lambasted by some – such as a letter to the Dominion Post by Nick Leggett a few days ago. But neither he nor the media appear to understand what this is all about.

References in the media and in the minutes are confusing – some talk about the $75m as being a “loan”, but whether that means borrowing by the Council for investment or lending to WIAL from the Council is not clear.

If you go to the minutes of the LTP Committee (public on the WCC website), buried in the appendices is an email from the chair of Wellington International Airport Ltd (Tim Brown) which Councillor Paul tabled.

The Brown email reveals the following:

The original provision in the earlier plan was for the Council to provide $75 million for the runway extension – which, Brown is at pains to point out, is a project requested by the Council under Mayor Wade-Brown.

In the following 7 years, he says things have changed. Now there are three matters – [1] seawall protection [2] changes in runway requirements due to larger aircraft and [3] what he now calls the “extension of the runway operation and safety length” to allow long distance overseas flights.

Dealing with each of these:

[1] No-one would argue against sea-wall protection for existing works, including the Council’s own infrastructure. Much of this probably is solely a Council responsibility anyway.

[2] This is the “elephant in the room”. WIAL operates under exemptions from CAA and “grand-parented” rights due to the age of the airport. Exemptions include the taxiway being closer to the runway than the permitted standard (significant with larger aircraft which may well be domestic as it may not be possible to use the taxiway when a large aircraft is on the runway and vice versa); grand-parented rights include the under-size safety ends.

[3] This is of real interest as Brown now refers to extensions for “safety length” as well as operation. The proposal before the Courts did not propose even one extra metre for the under-sized safety areas. What is now intended is undisclosed and of course on hold.

In the Infratil annual report for 2020, the company reported that the WIAL airport masterplan requires an investment of $1 billion over the next decade; and also reported that prior to the covid-19 lockdown:

” Aeronautical prices for the FY20-24 years were determined following constructive consultation with the airlines, overseen by the Commerce Commission. The substantial investment forecast was not a sticking point as, at that time, all parties appreciated the necessity” [Annual report page 43]

Removing $75 million from the LTP – where as Brown says it was only a contingency provision waiting for a business case – leaves two questions unanswered:

What will WIAL actually need?

And what does the WCC as a 34% shareholder plan to do about it?