Million dollar homes: median house price in Wellington up 24% in a year

Wellington.Scoop

Real Estate Institute figures for February show the national median house price was up 23 percent on a year ago, to $780,000.

The figures show that Wellington’s median house price has had a 24.0% increase from $718,000 in February 2020 to a record $890,000 in February 2021. The median price in Wellington city has risen to a record $1,100,000.

Additionally, Lower Hutt City ($839,000), Masterton District ($640,000), Porirua City ($980,000), and South Wairarapa District ($782,000) all reached record median highs in February

Reinz’s house price index, which measures the changing value of property in the market, hit a fresh high, the annual gain 21.5 percent is the biggest annual rise since May 2004.

“February was an extraordinary month, with a new record median price for the country and 12 regions and 37 districts all reaching new or equal records. Seven districts across the country including Wellington City have now reached or exceeded the million threshold,” REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said.

The number of houses sold was up 14.6 percent and reached the highest number for the month of February in 14 years.

Norwell said the data would make tough reading for renters and first home buyers who one day hoped to buy a property.

“Hopefully the re-introduction of the LVRs will start to slow down the rate at which prices have been rising, and that the market will stabilise in due course.”

The Reserve Bank brought loan to value ratios (LVRs) back in at the start of March, over concerns about the number of heavily indebted people and the risk that would pose to the financial system in the event of a sharp correction in the housing market.