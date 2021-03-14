Late afternoon congestion delays coastal traffic on SH1

Wellington.Scoop

There’s been an afternoon of congestion for traffic heading for Wellington on State Highway 1.

At 3.15, NZTA reported significant delays between Raumati and Paekākāriki.

An hour later, there were queues back to Poplar Avenue.

The congestion continued at 5.45, with queues back to Raumati Road.

It wasn’t till 7.20 that congestion had “mostly” eased. At which time, NZTA advised

Tēnā koe mō tōu manawanui (Thank you for your patience).

There was also congestion for southbound between Manakau and Ōtaki with queues at 4.30 backed up to South Manakau Road.

This congestion took an hour to clear.

And there were minor mid afternoon delays on the Mana Esplanade, because of cars parked in the changeable freeway lane. The cars were removed within half an hour.