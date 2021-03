Wellington.Scoop

A minor crash partially blocked the southbound lane of State Highway 1 near Paekakariki this morning.

A car collided with a median barrier just after 7am.

Nobody was injured.

NZTA said the northbound lane was also partially blocked.

It asked drivers to be patient and slow down, while emergency services cleared the area.

The blockage wasnt cleared till 9.30.

