Rates increases in Carterton to pay for projects costing $80m

Report from LDR

Carterton, which is said to have New Zealand’s highest average rates bill, may see rates increases of close to six per cent over the next two years according to documents prepared to promote its district council long-term plan consultation.

Councillors meet on Wednesday to sign off the district council [CDC]’s 2021-31 plan. It includes capital expenditure projects costed at close to $80 million over the next decade.

Last year, it was revealed that the Wairarapa district had the highest average annual rates bill.

The council’s 10 year plan takes steps to address this, but will likely see further hikes in its first two years.

And residents and ratepayers will be asked their opinions on three high-profile projects.

Key infrastructure projects include the district urban growth strategy [$15.7million], additional water source [$9,3million], wastewater renewals, [$6.63million], water supply [$5.3million], and replacement of the Holloway St council office [$4.5million].

The consultation document identifies three main projects for public feedback.

The movement of the council yard to open up town centre car parking; investment in the district’s part of the Five Towns Trail cycleway project; and redevelopment of the town centre.

The council’s preferred options for these would cost more than $3million in total over the plan’s duration.

CDC wants to move its operations yard from the town centre, priced at more than $900,000.

Purchasing land to realise its preferred town centre redevelopment would cost $331,000.

Carterton’s portion of the Wairarapa-wide cycle path network would cost $295,000,

Public feedback for the plan opens on Thursday, lasting until Monday April 19.

To fund this and major infrastructure works in the district over the next decade, councillors are proposing 5.65 and 5.67 per cent increases for financial years, 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively.

More than 700 people contributed to a pre-consultation last August.

Mayor Greg Lang said the council had put out a draft plan which reflected the community’s needs. “Our council believes this plan really sets out the direction of Carterton’s future by ensuring we’re financially responsible, that we look after the future of our core infrastructure and includes new projects which will benefit all communities in our district.

“It’s really important everyone reads about these projects, considers each one individually and talks to your elected members to ask any questions you may have.

“We are truly reliant on people having their say and getting involved. We take into consideration everyone’s point of view before making a final decision. I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to not let this opportunity pass you by to have an input on what happens in the district.”

Consultation on the Wellington growth framework spatial plan for the region, also including Horowhenua district, opens at the same time as the district plan. A residents’ survey also opened for comments last week. A byelection for a new councillor in the district begins on April 8, with votes counted last that month.

The council meeting is scheduled for 4pm on Wednesday [March 17], and will be livestreamed on Facebook.