Wellington Water wants a manager “to help build trust and confidence”

The council-owned Wellington Water company is advertising for a communications manager who will also be responsible for “community engagement.” Here’s how it describes the job:

As the Manager Communications and Community Engagement you are responsible for leading external communications and community engagement activities. You lead the team and the development and implementation of external communication. You will support the Wellington Water team to help build trust and confidence in, and educate communities about, the region’s valuable water resource.

Successful in this role looks like experience with:

Guiding the communications, stakeholder relations and media management for an organisation.

Provided strategic and tactical external communications advice and support.

Provided incident management communications support

Effectively lead teams to deliver external communications and community engagement.

Strong coaching and mentoring experience, that strengthens capability in both what staff do and how they do it.

Fostering a team culture that is based on collaboration, innovation, learning and high performance.

Thinking strategically, advising, and influencing senior leaders.

Providing specialist communications advice, knowledge and expertise to the Chief Executive and Senior Leadership team,

Manage delivery of accountability documents, such as the Statement of Intent and Annual Report.

Experience working in or alongside the infrastructure, utilities or local government sector would be an advantage.

Working closely with the Principal Advisor Strategic Relationships, the Manager Communications and Community Engagement will also support the Chief Executive when dealing with media or where there is high reputational risk.

You will have a tertiary qualification in communications or other relevant field, or comparable experience in communications or journalism. You will understand what it takes to bring people together to achieve high level results and you will thrive in a busy and fast paced environment.

What’s in it for you:

It’s an exciting time to join our organisation. We have some big aspirations to continue to be an innovative centre of excellence for the management of three waters in the region. Your personal and professional growth will be encouraged, and you will work alongside likeminded people who are passionate about their work and have a strong sense of purpose for the region and its councils.

We are working with Capital Recruitment who are managing the recruitment for this role on our behalf. Please feel free to contact Peter Crestani, for any questions about this role. Peter would welcome your interest. Please send your CV or query directly to peter@capitalrecruitment.co.nz

Close Date 26th March.

And here’s how Wellington Water describes itself:

We manage the drinking water, wastewater and storm water services from source to sea for our client councils, who are the Hutt, Porirua, Upper Hutt and Wellington city councils, South Wairarapa District Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council. We partner with the community, engineering consultants and contractors on water services projects, water conservation, operations work and asset planning.