Finding out about the CBD

Let’s Get Wellington Moving confirmed its reputation as a data-gathering organisation with this week’s announcement of another survey.

But some of us were surprised to learn that LGWM needs to find out what’s going on in the CBD, after five years when we thought it had been doing just that.

Its website tells us it has…

… talked to people across the region and asked them to tell us what they love about Wellington City and what frustrates them about getting around it. Around 10,000 people responded. We used their feedback to develop 12 guiding principles to plan and assess our programme … The community’s message has been clear: we need to move more people with fewer vehicles.

After such enormous input, the last thing we expected was this week’s announcement that it is signing up for a survey by a Danish company to “help prioritise and evaluate future projects.” Isn’t that what it’s been doing since it was established?

Surveyors will be on the streets of central Wellington at the end of the month. They will observe pedestrian, cycle and vehicle movements, demographics, public transport and use of parking, green spaces and recreational areas. The data will then be analysed by the team of specialists in Denmark before a final report and recommendations are released in June.

How many more reports? How many more recommendations? How about some action …

Has LGWM lost track of a survey it carried out in 2019, when it collected information from 1700 people who said what needed to be done in the Golden Mile.

Then there was the survey in 2018, when 2000 people gave “a wealth of information” about Wellington’s transport future.

And back in 2017 LGWM told us it had a list of 150 improvements that could be carried out in the CBD. Have they counted how many of them were actioned?

Strange to think that the CBD is so unknown to the organisation that is supposed to be fixing it.

But then you could say that the city council has been showing an equally strange attitude to the CBD.

Remember when weekend parking was free – an extra incentive to go into the CBD for shopping. These days you pay seven days a week. And a council plan to double parking charges at weekends hasn’t been welcomed by anyone.

The council is obviously looking on the CBD as a “cash cow,” when you’d expect it to be making plans to encourage more shoppers to come in town, rather than pricing them out.

Of course, you can come into the CBD by bus. And some people have been suggesting that free travel would attract more people into the buses. At least at weekends – this would counter the increase in car parking costs.