GWRC extends search for new CE, after chair withdraws application for job

The Greater Wellington Regional Council is seeking a new chief executive, and today it announced that it has extended the advertising period till April 2.

Cr Glenda Hughes, chair of the council’s Chief Executive Employment Review Committee, said in a media statement that the extension is

“about ensuring a robust and fair appointment process that gives due consideration to all candidates.”

She added:

“Greater Wellington is looking for the necessary leadership, vision and capability to drive the organisation and region forward and making sure we have a rich pool of applicants is vitally important.”

Today’s statement came after a weekend report in the NZ Herald which said the regional council’s chair Cr Daran Ponter was applying for the chief executive position.

But today the Herald reported that Cr Ponter has withdrawn his job application for the chief executive role.

The Herald quotes him as saying that upon reflection, the best way he could serve the region was in his current role as chairman.

“So I have withdrawn from the recruitment process for the CEO position. I’m grateful for the support of my fellow councillors who are committed to doing our best for the ratepayers and residents of Greater Wellington.”