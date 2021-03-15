Locally-owned rubbish service ends after council contract given to Chinese company

Report by Shea Turner

Upper Hutt company Al’s Litta Binz has been left “gutted” after having to close its kerbside rubbish service after being dumped by the Hutt City Council.

Hutt City’s decision to go with foreign-owned Waste Management for its rubbish collection service meant it was no longer viable for Al’s to operate in Upper Hutt after losing the customer base in Lower Hutt.

Al’s Litta Binz owner Emma Gregory said she was completely spent both emotionally and mentally. “For the past year we’ve lived and breathed this horrible nightmare.”

She said Al’s Litta Binz wasn’t approached by the Hutt City Council about the process when it was initially suggested to the Lower Hutt community. The first they heard of the proposal was reading about it on Facebook.

The closure has hit Upper Hutt hard with its facebook community page receiving over 400 comments from those upset about losing the Al’s service.

The Lower Hutt community were given four options by the council in the consultation process: option one a fortnightly pickup service, option two a pay as you throw service, option three a weekly pick up service and option four the council no longer offering a rubbish collection.

Gregory felt that the consultation was “skewed” with the wording of option four being somewhat misleading.

Al’s Litta Bins collectively put in a tender with fellow locally-owned provider Low Cost Bins but they lost out to Chinese-owned Waste Management. The rest of Al’s customer base in Upper Hutt will now be serviced by Low Cost Bins who took over the contracts from March 1.

Gregory said she felt for their “lovely loyal customers” as she understood how much supporting local meant to their customers.

Gregory said the company had now decided to start a new venture, Al’s Skip Binz, offering a skip bin service to the local community and continuing to employ locals. It had invested over $200,000 to get it up and running.

Hutt City Council head of the chief executive office Caryn Ellis said that the tender decision went through a set evaluation process, the criteria of which was made public in its Future Recycling and Rubbish Collection Services report.

Ellis felt that Waste Management supported the local community as it employed over 100 local staff and was based in Seaview.

Upper Hutt City Mayor Wayne Guppy said it was never good for the community to lose any locally-owned business that employed locals, but especially one with the reputation of Al’s. He said there was a long-term plan for the Upper Hutt City Council to look at how the community wanted to do rubbish and recycling in the Upper Hutt area.

This could include going to a single rubbish collector as Hutt City had done, but said that the public would be consulted every step of the way.

Shea Turner is a journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.