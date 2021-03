News from NZ Police

State Highway 2 over the Remutaka Hill was down to one lane following a two car crash this morning.

Police were alerted to the crash on the Featherston side shortly after 11am.

No serious injuries were reported. But motorists were advised to expect delays.

Two lanes weren’t reopened till mid afternoon.

We thank motorists for their patience.

