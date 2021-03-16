More car sharing and more charging stations

News from Wellington City Council

Wellington’s use of electric vehicle (EV) chargers has tripled in the last six months, and almost 11,000 Wellingtonians are now members of car share schemes – that’s the start of reducing emissions around the city.

Combined, Mevo and Cityhop have 100 cars, some of which are hybrid or electric, and the Wellington City Council provides around 30 car parks for these vehicles with more planned.

“Electric car owners need confidence that there are places to recharge, and Council has supported the installation of 34 charging stations,” says Mayor Andy Foster.

A 2020 survey of Wellington car share members suggests that every car share vehicle replaces up to 11 private vehicles.

“This is such a positive part of our collective response to reducing transport emissions which make up around 35 percent of our footprint. Decarbonising our transport fleet is a critical part of reducing overall emissions,” says Mayor Foster.

“In Wellington, electric vehicles and car share services combine with New Zealand’s highest level of walking, cycling and public transport use, made possible by our compact city urban form. Wellington’s recently released City Greenhouse Gas Inventory shows over the last 20 years an overall decrease of 7 percent in net emissions, even as our population has increased by 26 percent during that time.

“A reduction of 7 percent over two decades is a step in the right direction, especially considering the increases in GDP and population in the same timeframe. We continue to be committed to climate action to achieve the city’s targets, a goal supported by the 92 percent of Wellingtonians surveyed who prioritised climate change action.”

It’s been 18 months since Wellington City Council declared a climate and ecological emergency, putting protection of the environment and climate change action front and centre of its decision-making.

Council’s core business involves supporting low carbon transport, waste minimisation, native reforestationand protecting infrastructure from the threats caused by climate change. Recent Council initiatives include:

near completion of the cycling/walking path of the Great Harbour Way/Te Ara Tupua, from Oriental Bay to the Miramar cutting

installation of six fast and 28 slow EV chargers around Wellington

parking policy amendments to increase room for healthy streets

doubling the number of residential energy audits per year

prioritising sustainability in our procurement strategy

consulting on a climate-friendly spatialplan

implementation of a residential food waste trial.

CouncillorTamatha Paul, Climate Change Portfolio Leadsupports these initiatives and increased funding long term, butwants to see a faster rate of change in the future.

“While a reduction of 7 percent means we are heading in the right direction it’s nowhere near fast enough. Hopefully now the ClimateChangeCommission has put out theirdraftadvice, actionbyCouncil,residents and Wellington-based businesses and organisationswill accelerate.

“In the Long-term Plan we’re proposing an additional $27 million over ten years to fully fund our Te Atakura – First to Zero implementation plan to help the city achieve its net zero by 2050 goal. We also have significant funds earmarked for increasing our cycleway network, andbuilding healthy streets and public transport options through Let’s Get Wellington Moving.”

Manager Climate Change Response,Alison Howard says the Climate Change Commission’sdraft advice tocentral government reinforces local government’s important role in getting us to net zero.

“Much of their initial advice aligns with what we’re already doing or planningto do in terms oftransport, buildingsand waste management.We arepreparing a submissiontothe Climate Change Commission that will reiteratethe work we have to do to ensureour cityisthrivingin 2030 and beyond.

“But we can’t do this on our own– we needthe support of our entire communitytobecome a net zero carbon city by 2050.Systematic transformationbyboththe publicand private sectorscoupled withindividual behaviour changes are needed to achieve net zeroemissions – one without the other will not get the necessary scale of change at the necessary pace.”

