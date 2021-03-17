Another survey: LGWM wants to know how we “live, work and play”
News from LGWM
Let’s Get Wellington Moving is working with Denmark-based Gehl Architects to study how Wellingtonians live, work and play and to identify opportunities to raise the urban quality and liveability of Wellington city.
Creating a liveable city starts with a deep understanding of people’s behaviour and needs, placing people first in planning and decision-making processes. The Gehl Public Space Public Life methodology promotes more liveable places by looking at relationships between the built environment, people’s movements around the city and their quality of life. It is an internationally recognised research approach that has been used as a best practice model to guide wide-ranging transport and urban development projects around the world.
The study will help Let’s Get Wellington Moving prioritise and evaluate future projects. It will also help the Programme time its projects in a way that ensures Wellington retains, and enhances, its unique character and liveability during times of major change. The Wellington City Council will use the findings to inform its work on Planning for Growth.
Surveyors will be on the streets of central Wellington at the end of the month. They will observe pedestrian, cycle and vehicle movements, demographics, public transport and use of parking, green spaces and recreational areas. The data will then be analysed by the team of specialists in Denmark before a final report and recommendations are released in June.
Gehl Architects completed a similar benchmark study for Wellington City Council in 2004. This follow-up study will fill a gap in our understanding of how people’s movements around the city and quality of life have changed over the last seventeen years.
Henriette Vamberg, Gehl Architects Managing Director and Partner, says “Gehl will provide our advice on how Wellington can grow and transform while building on the foundation of people and places. Wellington has a great potential for becoming an even more livable and inclusive city and we look forward to find ways, how the potential can be realised”.
Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a partnership between Wellington City Council, the Regional Council and the NZ Transport Agency.
I for one welcome our new Danish overlords. In all seriousness, this sounds great. We absolutely need more European perspectives and input when it comes to transport and urban planning in New Zealand.
Gehl did a great series of recommendations for Wellington in 2004. A pity that the city council ignored most of them. The 2004 “city to waterfront study” said that unlimited vehicular traffic was causing deterioration of the city’s streetscape, and the city centre was dominated by car parking. It called for improved conditions for walking and cycling. “City streets have been turned into highways,” said the Gehl report. “Traffic will keep growing as long as it is easy to drive.”
Here here. Or should I say hear hear?
We are how many years into LGWM and they are doing this basic stuff now … The most pertinent question must be “why was this not undertaken as part of the Golden Mile proposal”… and the answer is (but will never be admitted) that the Golden mile proposals were all about making bus travel faster, the pedestrian bits were just a bonus.
Are we only this far along the LGWM process, that this basic stuff is only being done now? Cynically, I suspect, that like 2004, the content of the report produced by Gehl will be ignored again. But at least it helps us to keep kicking the can down the road, and ignore any sense of urgency. When the first asphalt sod is turned for LGWM in 2035 to actually start proceedings on the 20 year work plan, I’ll be safely tucked up in my retirement village! 🙂
The Gehl 2004 study is still online here. It’s well worth a read.
Greenwelly: re “the answer is (but will never be admitted) that the Golden mile proposals were all about making bus travel faster, the pedestrian bits were just a bonus”, all I’d say is that it’s unreasonable to expect anyone to admit to anything that isn’t actually the case; and as an update to the 2004 study, the new study will be an input to the CBD-wide City Streets part of LGWM, yet to be consulted on, rather than the tightly-focussed Golden Mile consultation (which of course had to have a significant, but not exclusive, focus on bus movements).
It would be useful for the Wellington City Council to produce a report setting out what happened in respect of the previous recommendations, which were expected to “define the direction of the city for at least the next 20 years”.
Why not just dust the first report off and use it? The only ones laughing all the way to the bank are the consultants, as the rest of us are so sick and tired of endless reports and no results.