Another survey: LGWM wants to know how we “live, work and play”

News from LGWM

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is working with Denmark-based Gehl Architects to study how Wellingtonians live, work and play and to identify opportunities to raise the urban quality and liveability of Wellington city.

Creating a liveable city starts with a deep understanding of people’s behaviour and needs, placing people first in planning and decision-making processes. The Gehl Public Space Public Life methodology promotes more liveable places by looking at relationships between the built environment, people’s movements around the city and their quality of life. It is an internationally recognised research approach that has been used as a best practice model to guide wide-ranging transport and urban development projects around the world.

The study will help Let’s Get Wellington Moving prioritise and evaluate future projects. It will also help the Programme time its projects in a way that ensures Wellington retains, and enhances, its unique character and liveability during times of major change. The Wellington City Council will use the findings to inform its work on Planning for Growth.

Surveyors will be on the streets of central Wellington at the end of the month. They will observe pedestrian, cycle and vehicle movements, demographics, public transport and use of parking, green spaces and recreational areas. The data will then be analysed by the team of specialists in Denmark before a final report and recommendations are released in June.

Gehl Architects completed a similar benchmark study for Wellington City Council in 2004. This follow-up study will fill a gap in our understanding of how people’s movements around the city and quality of life have changed over the last seventeen years.

Henriette Vamberg, Gehl Architects Managing Director and Partner, says “Gehl will provide our advice on how Wellington can grow and transform while building on the foundation of people and places. Wellington has a great potential for becoming an even more livable and inclusive city and we look forward to find ways, how the potential can be realised”.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a partnership between Wellington City Council, the Regional Council and the NZ Transport Agency.