High Court rejects judicial review of Shelly Bay resource consent

The High Court has rejected an application by Enterprise Miramar for a judicial review of the decision by a panel of three independent commissioners, on behalf of the Wellington City Council, to allow development at Shelly Bay. Today’s ruling from a High Court judge says there were no errors of law in the decision made by the commissioners, who were reconsidering a resource consent granted by the council.

The decision removes the last legal obstacle to the plans for the Wellington Company to build a $500m mixed-use residential and commercial development, including 350 new homes, at Shelly Bay.

The decision in full.

Enterprise Miramar had challenged the Panel’s conclusion that the adverse transportation effects of the development would be “no more than minor” and that the requirements for sufficient and appropriate roading infrastructure were satisfied.

But today’s decision says

I am satisfied that the Panel [of three independent commissioners] took the correct approach … and had before it sufficient information from which it could reasonably conclude that there would be sufficient and appropriate roading infrastructure to support the development. I find the Panel’s roading infrastructure finding was a decision which, on the material available, a reasonable decision-maker could have made. I also find that, having regard to the Court of Appeal decision, it was proper for the Council to impose conditions on the consent to ensure that the appropriate infrastructure will be provided.

And further:

The Panel imposed a condition to ensure that the requisite infrastructure will be provided. As the Council submitted, the Panel’s approach was to determine whether sufficient and appropriate infrastructure “could” be provided, and then to impose conditions to ensure that it would (“will”) be provided. I accept, as did the Court of Appeal, that that is a proper approach. As the Court of Appeal said, if the Company does not provide a road according to those specifications, it will not be able to exercise the resource consent.

After the decision was announced, Thomas Wutzler of Enterprise Miramar said:

“We are really disappointed as our experts say that this development will have major traffic impacts for the Peninsula and that Shelly Bay Road will be unsafe for cyclists, runners and walkers and that is why we took the case.

“The Council will need to address safety and traffic issues in the future, and our members, who are all ratepayers, will be left with paying for it.”