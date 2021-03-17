Repertory presenting NZ stage premiere

News from Repertory

Wellington Repertory Theatre is proud to present the New Zealand stage premiere of Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, based on the book by Louis de Bernières and adapted for the stage by Rona Munro, at the Gryphon Theatre between March 31st and April 10th.

The show is directed by Ewen Coleman and Stanford Reynolds, and features a 20-strong cast with a diverse range of backgrounds and skills.

Johnny Marshall plays the key role of Captain Corelli, in his first on-stage role since 2017. The cast also features two college students, with William Bain (Year 12) and Ava Wiszniewska (Year 13) fulfilling key roles.

The show is at its heart a love story, set against the backdrop of the Italian occupation of Greece during World War 2. Music is never far away as a theme, acting to balance the horror of war surrounding the unfolding relationships.

“Captain Corelli is simply a wonderful series of love stories set against the worst of backgrounds. The impact of World War 2 had profound impacts on relationships, and its something that many of us struggle to relate to today. In amongst the horror and sadness, real love still emerged – and that’s a story that deserves to be told and recognised!” says Ewen Coleman. Co-Director Stanford Reynolds adds that “it’s great to be bringing Captain Corelli’s Mandolin to the stage for the first time in New Zealand”!

The show is based on the well-known book, written by British author Louis de Bernières and released in 1994. A film was made in 2001, directed by John Madden, and starring Nicholas Cage and Penelope Cruz. Interestingly, de Bernières became strongly critical of the film although was on record stating that he “liked the soundtrack”.

Wellington Repertory’s other shows for 2021 will feature the postponed Popcorn, written by Ben Elton, originally due to be performed during 2020 and now to be staged from June 9th – 19th. Other planned shows are Suddenly Last Summer, written by Tennessee Williams and opening in late August, and Rope, written by Patrick Hamilton and due to open in October.

Tickets for all upcoming shows are available at www.wellingtonrepertory.org.nz.