What must be done, and how to do it

by Guy Marriage

Both locals and imported experts have no problem observing the problems present in Wellington – you only have to stand on a street corner for 10 minutes to observe that our city has some real issues.

The advantage of using a company like Gehl Architects of Denmark is that they will (hopefully) know how to get us out of this situation, whereas many of us locals just stand here and weep at the ineptitude of our elected officials and their un-elected officers.

Our local consultants have been tried and found wanting – remember the debacle of the Basin Bridge? There were 53 consultant companies employed by NZTA to give advice, to try and support a scheme which was badly flawed from the start.

The Board of Enquiry process found that the consultation had been done poorly, while the numbers it based its traffic calculations on were erroneous – the 6 and a half minutes of traffic savings were attributed to the Basin itself and a 250m long flyover was proposed – while the actual answer, under questioning, was around 30 seconds for the Basin and the rest from other areas including a second Mt Vic tunnel and other possibilities.

Meanwhile, a group of local architects called the Architectural Centre proved that a simpler scheme could be done at ground level, with just a short bridging of SH1 by Sussex St and no flyover at all, with similar time savings at far less cost. But, of course, that is egg on the face of NZTA to admit that even now, a decade on, they were backing the wrong horse and really had no idea how to make it less ugly. The Arch Centre scheme is undoubtedly the answer that they will have to go with in the end – it will happen, I’m sure – but someone within LGWM and NZTA just needs to swallow their pride, admit they were wrong, and move on.

So, we already know some of the answers – and Gehl will be given the information for all the city (I hope) and asked to put it together and give our city ONE overall masterplan with Everything tied in together.

I was amazed and exasperated at LGWM putting forward a series of solutions for the Golden Mile, but not simultaneously putting out the other parts of the plan – where the Rapid Transit route is, how cyclists get safely across town, how to connect people to the waterfront if they are planning to run a train along the Quays, how businesses on Lambton Quay are able to restock their shelves in a pedestrian mall, where the residents and shoppers will be able to access the shops, etc. A Master Plan that pieces it all together. Bits of a plan are not a plan – they are merely a jigsaw of random ideas. It is the stitching together that counts.

We have one of the best and most perfect cities in the world in many ways, due to our natural topography – far better than Auckland with its acute transport issues and doubly-pinched peninsula worries, while we have a vibrant downtown, a curvaceous waterfront and naturally pedestrian harbour edge and a crucial problem with just a handful of pinch points that are choking our city and our economy.

That’s what I hope that Gehl have been brought in to advise on and kick ass on, to give LGWM a clear and unequivocal direction on what must be done, and how to do it.