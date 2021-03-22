Seeking vaccinators for region’s biggest-ever vaccination drive

Wellington.Scoop

If you thought that qualified staff were ready to administer covid-19 vaccinations, advertisements today indicate otherwise. The advertisements were placed by the district health boards in Wellington and the Hutt Valley.

The two hospital boards say:

We are quickly moving into the next phase of vaccinating people against COVID-19 to protect the health of our communities. We have a variety of paid full-time, fixed-term, temporary and casual roles available (both clinical and non-clinical) supporting the vaccination roll-out at sites across Kāpiti, Porirua, Hutt Valley and Wellington. We have many opportunities available for you to support the mahi … We are working on filling these roles as quickly as possible.

Here’s how you can apply for a new career.

COVID-19 Vaccinators and Administrators wanted Tēnā koutou katoa – We welcome you to join us in protecting our friends, whānau and our wider communities against COVID-19. Find out more here: https://t.co/5wP7KXrOgv pic.twitter.com/ElGdqQhIJs — Capital & Coast DHB (@CCDHB) March 22, 2021