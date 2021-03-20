New Johnsonville library, a year old, closing over Easter for maintenance

News from WCC

Waitohi Community Hub in Johnsonville will be closed over the Easter weekend for significant maintenance and resealing work.

The closure includes Common Ground Café, Johnsonville Library and Keith Spry Pool. The Johnsonville Community Centre will remain open except on the statutory holidays – Good Friday and Easter Monday.

“We are doing this over Easter as most parts of Waitohi were closing on the statutory Easter holidays. Otherwise we would have needed to shut down the Hub for four consecutive days later in the year,” says Laurinda Thomas, Libraries and Community Spaces Manager.

“Resealing the tiles is a one-off piece of maintenance to protect the surface for the long-term. This process takes several days to complete, as we need carry out a deep clean before several layers of sealant are applied. Each layer of sealant needs time to dry before the next one can be laid.

“As we will be unable to clear the returns bins over Easter, we would appreciate library customers with items that are due over Easter to keep them at home or return them to any of our other 13 branches. We will waive any overdue fees for items due back to Johnsonville Library. People will be able to collect their reserves from Tuesday and no fees will be charged for late collection of these either. Thank you to our customers and the local community in advance for their understanding.”

While Waitohi will be quieter, please take care travelling on Johnsonville roads which will be busier due to a traffic detour. Contractors will be carrying out tree-felling across the State Highway network, which will require traffic to be detoured through Johnsonville at times over the Easter break.

Waitohi closing information:

Waitohi Community Hub will be closed from 7pm, Thursday 1 April and reopen at 7:30am, Tuesday 6 April. This includes the library’s after-hours returns slot.

Library customers can visit our neighbouring branches on Saturday 3 April between the following times:

Cummings Park Library, 1a Ottawa Road, Ngaio: 10am-12:30pm

Khandallah Library, 8 Ganges Road: 10am – 2pm

Mervyn Kemp Library, 158 Main Road, Tawa: 10-4pm

All library branches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Pool members can visit our nearby pools in Karori and Tawa.